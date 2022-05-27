14-year-old reported missing in Joliet: police

A 14-year-old boy has been missing in Joliet since Thursday afternoon, police said.

Jacob Irwin was last seen about 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Route 59, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

The area is in the northwest side of Joliet and next to the intersection of Route 59 and Caton Farm Road. Some of the businesses in that area include Hawk Mazda, Jewel-Osco and PNC Bank.

Police described Irwin as 5-foot-4 in height and 115 pounds.

“He was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt, black pants, a black hat, and carrying a maroon bookbag,” police said.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020 or 815-726-2491.