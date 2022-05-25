Providence Catholic announces 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian

Providence Catholic High School has announced that Amanda Zbonski is the Class of 2022 valedictorian and Kailey Wolniakowski as salutatorian.
Zbonski is the daughter of John and Tricia Zbonski. She attended Central Middle School in Tinley Park and her home parish is St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr. While at Providence, Zbonski participated in varsity softball, Augustinian youth ministry, National Honor Society, International Club, Art Club, Sandwich Patrol and Science Club. She also volunteers her time in her community as a religious education teacher’s aide, volunteers at PADS homeless shelter and at All God’s People.
Zbonski also is a Kazma Scholar, has earned Academic Awards of Excellence in Honors Geometry, Honors Biology, Spanish 2, Honors Spanish 3 and Honors Spanish 4. She will be attending the University of Notre Dame to major in chemical and biomolecular engineering on the pre-med track. She is the recipient of the Notre Dame University Scholarship and the Notre Dame Club of Chicago Scholarship.
Wolniakowski is the daughter of Dan and Amy Wolniakowski. She attended St. Joseph School in Lockport and her home parish is St. Joseph. At Providence Catholic, she participated in Habitat for Humanity, Augustinian youth ministry, National Honor Society, International Club, varsity soccer, varsity cross country and the Spanish Honor Society.
She also volunteers her time at Feed My Starving Children, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Special Olympics and different area animal shelters. Wolniakowski will attend Clemson University to major in biomedical science. She is the recipient of the Clemson Academic Merit Scholarship, the Clemson University Scholarship and the Lockport Women’s Club Scholarship.