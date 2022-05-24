May 24, 2022
Inaugural Silver Social raises a bundle for new NICU at Silver Cross

By Shaw Local News Network
The Silver Cross Foundation raised a bundle at its inaugural Silver Social fundraiser to benefit the proposed new Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Silver Cross Hospital.

More than 230 friends and supporters attended an April 28 luncheon event at CD & ME in Frankfort, donating more than $113,000.

More than 230 friends and supporters attended an April 28 luncheon event at CD & ME in Frankfort, donating more than $113,000.

The Silver Social Committee was chaired by Michele Vana who, along with her husband Tom, made a lead gift to support the new NICU which is named after their premature triplets. Volunteers transformed the rustic venue into a cherry blossom garden. The delicate trees represent beauty, love and new beginnings like the birth of a child, according to the press release.

To participate in next year’s Silver Social, contact Kelly Baltas, Development and Events Specialist, at 815-300-3941. To donate to the NICU, visit here.