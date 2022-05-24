Inaugural Silver Social raises a bundle for new NICU at Silver Cross

The Silver Cross Foundation raised a bundle at its inaugural Silver Social fundraiser to benefit the proposed new Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Silver Cross Hospital, according to a news release.

More than 230 friends and supporters attended an April 28 luncheon event at CD & ME in Frankfort, donating more than $113,000.

The Silver Social Committee was chaired by Michele Vana who, along with her husband Tom, made a lead gift to support the new NICU which is named after their premature triplets. Volunteers transformed the rustic venue into a cherry blossom garden. The delicate trees represent beauty, love and new beginnings like the birth of a child, according to the press release.

To participate in next year’s Silver Social, contact Kelly Baltas, Development and Events Specialist, at 815-300-3941. To donate to the NICU, visit here.