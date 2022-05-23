Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Joliet

Joliet — A 55-year-old woman died after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Essington Road in Joliet, police said.

She was the fourth roadway fatality in Will County within two days. Three Plainfield men died Saturday in a Manhattan Township crash on U.S.52

About 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed a 16-year-old female was driving a GMC Yukon SUV south on Essington Road in the curb lane, English said.

A 55-year-old woman whom police did not identify was driving a Nissan Altima sedan and exited a private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road, facing the eastbound direction, English said.

When the Nissan Altima crossed the southbound lanes of Essington Road, the GMC Yukon struck the driver side of the Nissan Altima, English said.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was pronounced dead, English said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department’s traffic division.