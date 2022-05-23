Will County Board OKs contracts for future morgue

Will County — The Will County Board approved multiple work bids to begin the construction of a new $7million morgue in Joliet Township during its meeting last week.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers and other county officials have been working on a new morgue facility in Joliet Township with more space than the existing facility on Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill.

“Coroner Summers and her staff do an amazing job serving the residents of Will County and their loved ones, oftentimes in their darkest hours,” said Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan, D-Naperville, in a statement. “This critically needed new facility will streamline the coroner’s operations and provide better services for all our residents.”

Officials cited the rising death numbers in Will County in recent few years, especially due to drug overdoses, as reason for the need of a larger morgue. The entire caseload for the county, excluding hospice burials, is up 84% since 2019, according to a news release.

The board approved contracts with Bisping Construction, of New Lenox, to do earthwork for nearly $170,000 and for site utilities for close to $156,000.

JB Contracting, of LaSalle, earned the contract for electrical work for nearly $100,000.

Duco Cement Construction, of New Lenox, secured the contract for site concrete worth more than $47,000.

Troch McNeil Paving Company, of Elk Grove Village, secured the contract for asphalt paving, striping and signage worth a little over $56,000.

Indicom Electric, of Rockdale, secured a contract for generators worth $140,000.

The future 11,000-square-foot facility is planned for the property near the Will County Safety Complex off Laraway and Cherry Hill roads in Joliet Township.

Officials said construction on the new morgue is expected to start later this summer with the hope of completion in early 2023.







