Illinois American Water reminds customers to conserve water

Illinois American Water is reminding customers to use water wisely. Annually, May 15 through September 15, residents are required to follow water conservation measures in the company’s northern Illinois operations.

These measures require watering of lawns and other outdoor uses to only be done on an “odd/even” watering basis. Customers whose street addresses end in an odd number may only water on an odd numbered calendar day and vice-versa. Theses measures were approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission for communities that are supplied with Lake Michigan water or have a Lake Michigan water allocation.

Customers also are encouraged to implement wise water use practices such as:

Watering lawns only when needed. Walk across the grass and if it springs back you do not need to water. If you can see footprints, it is time to water.

Set lawn mowers one notch higher to make the lawn more drought tolerant.

Consider using drip irrigation or a rain barrel to water outdoor plants and water in the early morning to avoid evaporation.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clear sidewalks, driveways and patios.

Forego the hose and wash cars with a bucket and sponge. A hose left running can waste as much as six gallons per minute.

Keep a pitcher of cold tap water in the refrigerator to avoid the environmental impact of bottled water.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth.

More wise water use tips can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.