Plainfield East senior earns $2,500 National Merit Scholarship

Plainfield East High School senior Laine Cibulskis has won a 2022 National Merit Scholarship Award.

Cibulskis is among about 2,500 students nationwide to win a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship, underwritten directly by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. She was chosen from about 15,000 finalists nationwide.

District 202′s finalists, announced in March, also included Plainfield East seniors Catherine Brenmark, Matthew Manzella and Anna Murray, Plainfield North’s Samantha Bowser, Isabela Person, Jacob Seiden and Ethan Witek and Plainfield Central’s Simon Snydersmith.

National Merit Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and the potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.