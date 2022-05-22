Joliet West awards Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega at Senior Awards Night

Joliet West High School awarded seniors Tiffany Trizna and Braden Brophy with the title of Ms. and Mr. Alpha Omega at Senior Awards Night on May 12.

The title is given to students who demonstrate academic excellence and extensive commitment to extracurricular activities. The Mr. And Ms. Alpha Omega competition determines who will be the student graduation speakers each year.

Last month, Joliet West revealed the Top 10 Alpha Omega finalists who were selected from the top 50 male and female students in the class of 2022.

To determine the Top 10 finalists, students who qualify to run for the title must write a personal narrative cover letter about their involvement in the school, what it means to them to earn Mr./Ms. Alpha Omega and how they demonstrate one of the seven JTHS character traits.

The letter is reviewed by a panel of judges to determine the finalists. The finalists must then submit a personal video, updated cover letter, resume, community service log and two letters of recommendation. The application is submitted to a panel of judges comprised of community members who rank each portion of the application. Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega is then determined by the judges’ scores.