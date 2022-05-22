3 people killed in crash in Manhattan Township

Three people were killed in a crash in Manhattan Township, police said.

About 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers with Illinois State Police District 5 responded to a two-unit vehicle crash on Route 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan Township, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

“Three people were fatally injured and three people were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries,” police said.

Route 52 and Baker Road were closed for the investigation and all lanes were reopened about 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Two unidentified males were pronounced deceased at 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from Will County Coroner Laurie Summer.

The third victim was airlifted to a hospital outside the county and she was not sure which county, she said.

Summer said in the news release she is withholding the name of the two victims “pending positive identification and notification of families.”