Plainfield East senior among 24 students chosen to attend Juilliard for dance

Plainfield East High School senior Katrina Hidalgo is one of 24 students nationwide chosen to attend the Juilliard School in New York for dance. Hidalgo will attend the prestigious art school this fall on a scholarship.
Hidalgo, who has been dancing since she was 2 years old, will graduate Saturday. She credits her mom, Marinette, with helping her get into Juilliard, according to a Plainfield East news release.
Hidalgo sent videos of her dancing in a variety of styles to Juilliard before making it to a second round of in-person auditions in February. She hopes to dance with a professional company on Broadway once she finishes school.