Lawmakers host school supply drive at Bolingbrook, Crest Hill offices

Two state lawmakers are hosting a school supply drive at their district offices in Bolingbrook and Crest Hill.

State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook, and State Sen. Eric Mattson, D-Joliet, are collecting new supplies through June 30, according to a Facebook post.

The drive will accept new backpacks, notebooks, glue sticks, pencil cases, crayons, colored pencils, washable glue, highlighters, markers, rulers, graph paper and wide-ruled paper.

Donors can drop off items at Avelar’s office, 623 E. Boughton Road, Suite 130, in Bolingbrook. The office is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mattson’s office is at 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D, in Crest Hill. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Avelar’s district office at 815-372-0085.