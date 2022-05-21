May 21, 2022
Lawmakers host school supply drive at Bolingbrook, Crest Hill offices

The lawmakers are accepting new backpacks, notebooks, pencils and more

By Alex Ortiz

Two state lawmakers in Will County are hosting a school supply drive through June 30. (Rob Winner)

Two state lawmakers are hosting a school supply drive at their district offices in Bolingbrook and Crest Hill.

State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook, and State Sen. Eric Mattson, D-Joliet, are collecting new supplies through June 30, according to a Facebook post.

The drive will accept new backpacks, notebooks, glue sticks, pencil cases, crayons, colored pencils, washable glue, highlighters, markers, rulers, graph paper and wide-ruled paper.

Donors can drop off items at Avelar’s office, 623 E. Boughton Road, Suite 130, in Bolingbrook. The office is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mattson’s office is at 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D, in Crest Hill. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Avelar’s district office at 815-372-0085.