Joliet West Symphonic Band performs at Superstate Concert Band Festival

The Joliet West High School Symphonic Band was one of six bands in IHSA Class 3A selected to perform at the Illinois Superstate Concert Band Festival at the University of Illinois earlier this month.

The Symphonic Band submitted recordings in February to a panel of university music educators who selected the bands that would perform at the festival.

The band performed May 7 in the Krannert Performing Arts Center for a large audience and a panel of highly accomplished university band directors. After its performance, the band was able to hear the two 2019 Honor Bands and the University of Illinois Wind Symphony.

The Joliet West High School Symphonic Band is led by director Eric Wellman and assistant director Alyson Bauman.