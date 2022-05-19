3 arrested for allegedly bilking two banks in Will County, police say

Three people were arrested after an 18-month investigation of alleged financial fraud committed against two banks, police said.

On Tuesday, Eddie Wood, 39, Mays Abuhattab, 36, both of New Lenox, and Jennifer Thompson, 48, of Island Lake, were taken to the Will County jail on felony charges in connection with the alleged fraud.

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley said in a statement that the U.S. Secret Service and Illinois Department of Revenue assisted in the investigation.

Abuhattab was charged with structuring transactions with JPMorgan Chase & Co. in order to evade federal reporting requirements for those transactions, police said. She allegedly made several deposits last year to her account with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and then made a wire transfer for $77,000 to the Bank of Palestine, police said.

Mays Abuhattab (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Abuhattab also was charged with money laundering for allegedly conducting financial transactions while knowing they represented proceeds of a felony offense, police said.

Thomas, meanwhile, was charged with writing several bad checks totaling $248,000 from her JPMorgan Chase & Co. account, police said.

Jennifer Thompson (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Wood was charged with making several improper wire transfers totaling $475,000 from his Old Plank Trail Bank account, police said. Wood also was with purchasing a cashier’s check for about $33,1000 to buy a 2021 GMC Yukon while knowing there wasn’t enough in his account to cover the check, police said.

Wood was charged with purchasing another cashier’s check for $100,000 without having enough funds in his account for that check as well, police said.