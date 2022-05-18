Pace seeks input from Will County patrons at May 23 virtual meeting

Pace Suburban Bus soon will hold several virtual public hearings to solicit public input on its proposed pass and fare changes.

The agency is seeking comments on those changes, as well as the permanent acceptance of the seven-day and 30-day CTA/Pace passes at reduced rates implemented by the Chicago Transit Authority, according to a Pace announcement.

The same information will be presented at all six meetings, each of which is designated for a specific county.

The virtual hearing for Will County residents is scheduled on May 23 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Those wanting to watch the meeting can do so at PaceBus.com/streaming.

Pace serves thousands of daily riders and covers more than 3,600 square miles.

Pace recently opened a new bus station at the Gateway Center complex in downtown Joliet. The modern station aims to provide safer boarding and passage for customers using Pace and transferring to and from a Metra or Amtrak train.

For information, visit PaceBus.com.