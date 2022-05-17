U.S. House passes bill to name Elwood post office after Larry Walsh Sr.

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to pass a bill that would rename the post office building in Elwood after the late Larry Walsh Sr.

Walsh died in June of 2020 at the age of 72 after being treated for prostate cancer. He spent decades as an elected public official serving Will County communities at the state and local level.

The post office facility in Walsh’s hometown is located at 303 E. Mississippi Ave. in Elwood. U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, introduced the measure, according to a news release.

“Larry’s passion for public service and dedication to his neighbors was apparent every time I met with him, and I know his legacy will serve as inspiration to many,” Foster said in a statement. “There is no doubt that Will County is a better place today because of the decades of work Larry did to strengthen our community and lend a helping hand to those who needed one.”

The plan cleared the U.S. House last week.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin introduced the Senate companion bill that awaits further action. Foster said he looks forward to the bill passing the Senate and eventually being signed into law.

Walsh’s career in public service dates back to the 1970s. He served as a member of the Elwood School Board, as Jackson Township supervisor, twice as a Will County Board member and as an Illinois state senator for the 43rd District from 1997 to 2005 when he became the Will County executive.

Walsh was survived by his wife, six children and 20 grandchildren.

One of his sons, Larry Walsh Jr., represents the 86th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. Another son, Shawn Walsh, is the elected regional superintendent of schools for Will County.