Man shot in the arm at Joliet gas station: cops

A man was wounded in a shooting over the weekend at a BP gas station in Joliet, police said.

Police responded to the BP gas station, 6 McDonough St., at close to 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in his left arm, English said.

The wound is not considered life threatening, English said.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but the man refused to receive medical treatment from paramedics, English said.

Instead, the man went to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a treatment in a private vehicle, English said.

English said police are working to identify any suspects involved in the shooting.

English said anyone with information on the incident should contact the investigations unit at the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.

If people wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestopphersofwillcounty.org.