Loughran Cappel to host Coffee and Conversation event in Crest Hill

CREST HILL – State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel will be hosting her monthly Coffee and Conversation event to give people the opportunity to ask questions, interact with their neighbors and get updates about what is going on in their community.

The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Crest Hill White Oak Library, 20670 City Center Blvd.

Each month, Coffee and Conversation serves as an open forum for community members to engage in informal conversations with the senator and each other about issues facing the region and the state.

The event is free and open to area residents. Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Loughran Cappel’s Plainfield office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website.