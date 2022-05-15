Travis Tritt to perform at Rialto Square Theatre on August 21

Rialto Square Theatre will welcome Country Music Association and Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt at 7:30 p.m. on August 21. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20.

The show will include Tritt’s band and give attendees an opportunity to hear the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E”, “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.” Tritt also will perform songs from his new album “Set In Stone,” which was released in 2022.

Tritt has won two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards and a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist. Seven of Tritt’s albums have been certified platinum or higher, earning him more than $30 million in career album sales, according to a press release. He has scored five number one singles and 20 Top 10 hits, the release said.

Ticket prices will range from $46 to $79 and are available online at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.