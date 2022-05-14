Joliet Police Department reminds motorists to “Click It or Ticket”

The Joliet Police Department announced it is stepping up enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign from May 13 through 31 and reminds motorists to buckle up. “Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether traveling down the block or across the country, motorists and passengers should buckle up every time. Wearing a seatbelt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent.

While Illinois currently has 93.5 percent seatbelt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes, according to a news release. The simple click of a seatbelt could save thousands of lives each year.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.