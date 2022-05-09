Fire crew extinguishes small mulch fire outside Will County Courthouse

Mulch near the flag poles outside the Will County Courthouse caught fire Monday morning.

The fire was ruled as a natural or improper disposal of smoking material, such as a cigarette, Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said.

About 9:20 a.m. on Monday, a crew with the Joliet Fire Department responded to a report of a mulch fire at the Will County Courthouse, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, Blaskey said.

When the crew arrived, they found the mulch on the north side of the building, near the flag poles was burning, Blaskey said.

“The fire was extinguished with no damage to the surrounding area or the building,” Blaskey said.

The mulch recently was applied to the area and high winds contributed to the growth of the fire, Blaskey said.

A fire truck on Monday, May 9, 2022, outside the Will County Courthouse, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. A crew responded to a small mulch fire outside the building. (Felix Sarver)



