Slammers’ menu offers a taste of Joliet

The Joliet Slammers’ concession menus this season will include food from four hometown businesses.

The first home game for Joliet’s minor league baseball team is Friday.

Fans will find tacos, popcorn, cupcakes, beer and more made in Joliet by locally owned businesses.

The Slammers have announced new partnerships with Sunshine Mexican Cafe, Popus Gourmet Popcorn and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, all in Joliet.

MyGrain Brewing Company, located in the old Union Station a short walk away from ballpark, also will be back with craft beer.

Diners sample beers at the MyGrain Brewing Company in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

The Slammers are considering other locally made additions to the menu.

“When our front office team first sat down to brainstorm ways to upgrade Duly Health and Care Field, it was a unanimous vote to expand and diversify our food and beverage portfolio,” Chief Revenue Officer John Wilson said in a news release announcing the localized menu. “We are still actively having conversations with other Joliet staples to further this goal, but we feel this is an incredible start.”

Sunshine Mexican Cafe will have homemade tacos, elote, churros and more at the stadium, the Slammers said in the release. The business is owned by Ruben and Jesse Garcia, who have a restaurant and catering service at 406 N. Scott St.

Popus Gourmet Popcorn will sell it’s “Cheesy Cheese” and caramel popcorn varieties at Slammers games. Popus becomes the Official Gourmet Popcorn of the Slammers. Owners Walter and Leanne Deane have designed resealable bags for Slammers games for fans who want to save some popcorn for later. Popus is located at 2004 W. Jefferson St.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery becomes the Official Cupcake of the Slammers as the vendor for cupcakes and cake pops. It will rotate flavors at the stadium based on popularity, the release said. The business is located at 2410 W. Jefferson St.

Smallcakes and Popus will be in the new Sweet Shack concession stand, which was formerly known as The Yard.

Slammers fans lined up outside the stadium front gates Tuesday before the home opener in 2017. (Eric Ginnard)

The Slammers said they have rebranded three concession stands. The two other stands with new names are The Depot, which was formerly The Walking Taco, and Taqueria, formerly The Quarry.

Pointing to other local connections, the Slammers noted that Gatto’s Italian Restaurant and Bar in New Lenox and the Chick-fil-A in Joliet provide food for players after every game.

Game time for the Friday home opener is 6:35 p.m. The gates open at 5:35 p.m. There is a fireworks show after the game.







