Woman saved from Des Plaines River in Joliet

A woman who fell into the Des Plaines River in Joliet was saved by police and firefighters.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the McDonough Street bridge for a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may have jumped into the Des Plaines River, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a a 33-year-old woman in the water near the east bank of the Des Plaines River, according to police.

Officers and members of the Joliet Fire Department worked together to get the woman out of the water.

The woman was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph — Joliet hospital for an evaluation.

Video footage of the incident was posted on the Joliet Police Department’s Facebook page.

At the start of the video, the woman is in the water and told to wrap a rope around her body as four officers try to pull her from the water.