Judge still weighing suppression of statements in Naperville cold case

A judge is still deciding whether to suppress a man’s statements to police and his wife in a 1972 Naperville murder case.

Judge Dave Carlson has yet to rule on whether statements that Barry Whelpley, 77, of Mounds View, Minnesota, made to police as they searched his residence should be suppressed.

Whelpley was charged with the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson.

Carlson decided to hear arguments on Wednesday on another issue before ruling on Whelpley’s statements to police.

The arguments on Wednesday were over Whelpley’s statements to his wife while the two were recorded on a police body camera not attached to a detective who executed a search warrant on June 2. Whelpley’s attorneys want to keep that evidence out of the case.

Photo of Julie Ann Hanson, who died after she was stabbed multiple times on July 8, 1972, in Naperville. (Provided by Naperville Police D)

In court, Naperville police Detective John Reed testified that he and another detective wore body cameras before searching Whelpley’s home. Reed said he told Whelpley at the front entrance that he was being recorded by the cameras.

“He stated, ‘OK,’” Reed said.

According to Reed’s testimony, he had further interactions with Whelpley inside the home and at one point took off his active body camera off and placed it on a table before Whelpley’s wife came home.

Naperville police Sgt. Erin Gibler testified that she was with Whelpley, his wife and other police officers on the deck while the body camera was on a table. She said Reed was meeting a supervisor elsewhere. Both Gibler and Reed said Whelpley’s wife was not told by police she was being recorded.

Whelpley’s attorney, Tracy Stanker, said Whelpley and his wife had no reason to believe the body camera was still on.

Stanker argued that detectives spent five hours interrogating Whelpley in order to get him to make a confession. She said when that didn’t work, the detectives tried to catch him making incriminating statements to his wife.

Under cross examination, Reed denied that he and another detective were trying record Whelpley making a confession to his wife or secretly record them.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Fitzgerald said Whelpley’s initial consent to Reed applied to his entire encounter at the residence.

Fitzgerald said Whelpley knew Reed’s camera was recording based on the light and sound that signaled that it was active. Fitzgerald argued Whelpley gave his implied consent by never objecting to the recording.

“There’s no surreptitious recording of any statement that he makes,” Fitzgerald said.