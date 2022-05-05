2 semitrailers crash into railroad viaduct in Joliet

Two semitrailer drivers were cited for a traffic violation after their vehicles struck the same railroad viaduct in Joliet.

Truckers Sam Tagoe, 59, of Plainfield and Israel Gonzalez, 44, of Crest Hill were cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Neither driver was injured.

About 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the railroad viaduct on North Scott Street north of Irving Street for a traffic crash, English said.

A photo of one of the semitrailers that crashed into a railroad viaduct in Joliet on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Sam Tagoe, 59, of Plainfield, and Israel Gonzalez, 44, of Crest Hill, the drivers of both vehicles, were cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Joliet police said. (Joliet Police Department)

A preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a semitrailer driven by Tagoe was traveling north on North Scott Street in the right lane when the top of the semitrailer struck the railroad viaduct, causing the trailer to tip over, English said.

The crash damaged the viaduct, English said.

While officers were still working the scene about 6:30 a.m., a semitrailer driven by Gonzalez was heading north on Scott Street in the left lane, English said.

Gonzalez’s vehicle struck the same railroad viaduct, English said.

“The trailer then struck a light pole after becoming separated from the tractor,” English said.

Representatives from BNSF Railway responded to inspect the viaduct.