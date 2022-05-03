Man threatened to shoot Joliet thrift store employees: cops

An unarmed Bellwood man was arrested after he threatened to shoot employees at a Joliet thrift store, police said.

About 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store at 1820 W. Jefferson St. for a report of a disturbance, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers determined Shane Davis, 38, grew angry with employees because they refused to buy items that Davis brought to the store, English said.

Employees asked Davis to leave but Davis grew angry and threatened to shoot them after claiming he possessed a handgun, English said.

Davis also pushed an employee during the incident, English said.

Officers met with Davis at the store, searched him and discovered he did not actually possess a firearm, English said.

Davis was arrested on probable cause of battery, assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer, English said, and he was released on his own recognizance.