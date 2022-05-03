Joliet police arrest 2, recover 3 guns in connection with shooting: cops

Two teens were arrested in connection with a shooting reported in the area of Second and Akin avenues in Joliet, police said.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol in the 200 block of South Eastern Avenue heard gunshots to the east and headed in that direction, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

“While officers were en route, they were notified that citizens had reported shots fired in the area of Second Avenue and Akin Avenue,” English said.

Officers received information two gunmen were behind a residence in the 100 block of Akin Avenue, English said.

Officers then located Marlow Franco-Soto, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, English said.

Officers searched the area with a Will County Sheriff’s Office police dog, English said.

English said the officers located two 9 mm handguns and a .22-caliber handgun on the ground where Franco and the teen had been standing.

The teen was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center while Franco-Soto was transported to the Will County jail.