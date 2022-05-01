Severe weather rolling into Will and Grundy counties Saturday afternoon

The U.S. National Weather Service Chicago has issued a tornado watch for Northern Illinois, which includes Will and Grundy counties.

“The storms right now are starting to fire up to our southwest,” said meteorologist Kevin Doom.

“Nothing too bad right now,” Doom said. “It’s still in the early stages.”

Heavy rain, sizable hail, damaging winds and possibly “a few tornados” could come into the area between 4 to 5 p.m. Doom said. The storms should start to diminish around 8 p.m. he said.

People should have a way to receive severe storm and tornado warnings and be prepared to take action if a warning is issued, according to the U.S. National Weather Service Chicago Facebook page.