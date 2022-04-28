Saturday event held for female veterans

The nonprofit 100 Pretty Purses for Female Veterans will co-host a resource fair Saturday.

Frankfort resident and Army veteran Yvette Jones-Swanson is the founder of 100 Pretty Purses for Female Veterans.

The organization with the Veterans Affairs Chicago Heights Vet Center will host The Women Veterans Conference and Resource Fair, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Richton Park Village Hall, 4455 Sauk Trail.

The purpose of the event, according to a news release, is to connect women veterans with programs, including area veteran centers, suicide prevention programs, whole health and prosthetics. Agencies and organizations will provide information on health, housing, employment and credit repair. Area veteran centers also will participate.