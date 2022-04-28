Rialto negotiating new deal with VenuWorks

The Rialto Square Theatre is seeking a new executive director at the same time it negotiates a new contract with theater manager VenueWorks, and the Rialto probably won’t have one without the other.

Barring a dramatic turn of events, whoever comes in as the next executive director will be an employee of VenuWorks.

That’s what’s likely to happen, said Robert Filotto, chairman of the Will County Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority that oversees the Rialto.

Filotto made the connection to the next executive director when discussing negotiations on a new VenuWorks contract. The current contract expires June 30.

“Part and parcel of this is before we have our next executive director we have to have VenuWorks on board,” Filotto said Wednesday.

Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks is the first venue management company to run the Rialto and was brought into the theater in 2016. Now VenuWorks employs theater staff and books shows.

“I’m certain we’ll continue that relationship,” Filotto said.

Rialto Interim Executive Director Jack Ericksen said negotiations with VenuWorks are “going along very well. It’s just a matter of crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s.”

Filotto said he agreed with Ericksen’s assessment and expected the VenuWorks negotiations to be wrapped up by the WCMEAA board’s May 25 meeting. If it’s ready sooner, the board can call a special meeting to vote on a new contract, he said.

WCMEAA board members Jeff Pierson and Donnie Chestnutt are negotiating with VenuWorks, Filotto said.

The Rialto is looking for a new executive director since Val Devine left the theater Friday. Devine, who gave her notice in March, said she wanted to retire from the entertainment business to pursue other opportunities that would allow more time with family and friends. She was hired by VenuWorks in 2017 and received high marks for her management of the Rialto.