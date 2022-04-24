Englebert Humperdink coming to Rialto

Famed British pop singer Englebert Humperdink will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet in September.

The Rialto announced Friday that tickets will go on sale April 29 for the Sept. 15 performance, which will start at 7:30 p.m.

Humperdink rose to fame in the 1960s with his hit single “Release Me.”

The Rialto said in a news release that his accomplishments include sales of more than 140 million records. He has earned 64 gold albums and 35 platinum albums. He has won a Golden Globe and has had four Grammy nominations. Humperdink has stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

“Release Me” went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries, according to the release.

Ticket prices for the Humperdink show will be $48.50, $58.50 and $73.50. They will be available online at Ticketmaster.com.