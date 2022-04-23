Will County police reports: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Jerome Fizer, 29, of the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway in Chicago was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of resisting a police officer and aggravated battery.

• Tyra Burson, 25, of the 100 block of Nashua Street in Park Forest was arrested by Lansing police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of identity theft and obstructing justice.

• Ralph Halum, 33, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue in Hanover Park was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of theft.

• Alexander Lopez, 18, of the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated battery.

• Brian Stuart, 47, 79th Street in Burr Ridge, was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.