Pot farm gets three strikes but not out

Joliet planning and zoning boards on Thursday rejected a proposed cannabis farm that is opposed by neighbors in three separate votes.

The negative votes don’t necessarily kill the project, but it would have to be changed if the developer continues.

The City Council has the final say on whether a special use permit and rezoning will be granted to allow construction of a cannabis growing facility at Manhattan Road (Route 52) and Alessio Drive.

Signs posted on the southeast corner of Manhattan Road and Alessio Drive in Joliet gave notice of the public hearings held Thursday. (Bob Okon)

But the Zoning Board of Appeals had the final say Thursday when it denied a setback variance that would have shortened the required buffer between the growing facility and nearest residence.

That means that the developer would have to reconfigure its plan to meet the city standard that cannabis facilities be at least 250 feet from the nearest residence.

“We can do that, but it would reduce the footprint of the building to 43,000 square feet,” Michael Alessio said. “That would reduce the footprint of the building and what we could do as a business.”

Michael Alessio speaks to the Joliet zoning board on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Alessio family is seeking city approvals to develop 6.5 acres for a 59,000-square-foot cannibis growing facility.

They originally sought a variance for a 40-foot buffer between the nearest residence but expanded it to 177 feet after a meeting with neighbors in the Sugar Creek subdivision.

Residents in the vicinity opposed the project.

Nine people, most of them from the neighboring Sugar Creek subdivision, spoke against the project in at the zoning board meeting. Many of them spoke again at the Plan Commission meeting that followed.

Tammy Young speaks out against the build of a cannabis growing facility on Thursday at a meeting of the Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“We have children. We have families,” Tammy Young said. “This is not going to be beneficial to us. It’s destroying our neighborhood.”

Bill Kozol said the cannabis facility with 30-foot high walls and lights could not be shielded from Sugar Creek residents.

“You’re going to see it from everywhere,” Kozol said. “There’s no buffer anywhere. They can’t plant enough trees to hide it. It’s going to be an eyesore.”

Motions to approve the variance, zoning and special use permit died without a second at both the zoning board and plan commission meetings.

Colette Safford of the Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals was among those siding with residents against a proposed cannibis growing facility. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Motions then were made to deny the requests. The denials were approved 3-2 at the zoning board and 4-2 at the Plan Commission.

The requests for rezoning and special use permit would next go to the City Council for a vote on May 17.

Lawyer Carla Alessio-Policandriotes speaks to the Joliet zoning board members Thursday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Attorney Carla Alessio Policandriotes, representing the Alessio family at the Thursday meetings, said afterwards that she did not know how the votes would affect the future of the cannabis project.

“That’s not my call to make,” she said.