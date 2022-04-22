Movies on the Green back in Frankfort

“Movies on the Green” is back in Frankfort.

The movies are free and will be played on Breidert Green. Free popcorn will be provided.

“Movies on the Green” will feature “movies for the entire family to enjoy,” according to a village statement, noting pets and alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

The movies start at dusk or about 8:15 p.m.

The following movies are scheduled:

• June 8 – “The Secret Life of Pets 2″

• July 13 – “The Grinch”

Aug. 10 – “Field of Dreams”

Rain dates will be held one week after the original show date.