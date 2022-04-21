New Lenox to celebrate Earth Day

The Village of New Lenox in conjunction with Pachamama Alliance CoHearts will host its first Earth Day Celebration in the New Lenox Village Commons.

The event is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24.

The event is free. The following organizations are participating:

• Audobon

• Conservation Foundation

• Forest Preserve District of Will County

• Homewood Disposal

• Lavender Farm

• Master Gardeners

• Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

• My Solar Shift

• New Lenox Public Library

• New Lenox Township

• Pilcher Park

• Sierra Club

• Will County Green

Information also will be available on electric vehicles, water conservation, wind turbines, coral reefs, food waste, plastics and composting, and several areas will offer hands-on demonstrations.

Free activities for children include make-your-own bird feeders and nature collages.

Experts will be available to discuss sustainability.