Will County police reports: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Jose Guzman, 34, of the 700 block of Silver Fox Drive in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault.

• Jevon Holman, 34, of the 400 block of Nicholson Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Xavier Jones, 22, of the 200 block of Elmwood Road in Romeoville was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of possession of any substance with intent and possession of a controlled substance.

• Brett Kantor, 26, of the 300 block of River Street in Lemont was arrested by the Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on charge of driving while revoked or suspended.

• Henry David Lang, 56, of the 4000 block of Elm Street in Downers Grove was arrested by the Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated fleeing.

• Denzzel McCullum, 24, of the first block of Hunter Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on charges of aggravated battery.

• Antonio Pierce, 58, of the 100 block of Edward Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of obstructing justice.

• Leonard Robinson, 53, of the 600 block of Timberline Drive in Bolingbrook was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Nicholas Wallace, 41, of the 14700 block of Coral Street in Dyer, Indiana, was arrested by the Crete police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault.