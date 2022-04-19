Bolingbrook switches garbage service provider, offers carts

Starting next month, the village of Bolingbrook will change its solid waste services contractor, which will allow residents to use a garbage and recycling cart.

The Bolingbrook Village Board passed and ordinance earlier this year to allow residents to use garbage cans or toters and place them at the curbside on collection day.

The village’s new contract with Flood Brothers Disposal allows residents to choose how they dispose of their waste and recycling. Residents can continue to use bags at the curb or rent a garbage or recycling cart from Flood Brothers for a rental fee of $2.50 a month for both types.

Residents who rent carts will receive two carts for the monthly rental rate of one cart. They will only be allowed to rent a maximum of three carts per residential unit.

Bolingbrook residents put out their garbage in bags, and not toters, on the curb April 6, 2018. (Photo by)

Those interested in renting carts can visit floodbrothersdisposal.com, email bolingbrook@floodbrothersdisposal.com or call 630-919-0400.

The village said in a news release its existing garbage service schedule will remain the same Monday through Friday.

For more information on the program, visit bolingbrook.com.

The issue has been divisive in recent years. Former Mayor Roger Claar said in 2018 using toters for the village’s previous garbage service provider would have been costly. Plus not all homes in the village would have the space to store their toters indoors on non-collection days.

But other residents argued leaving loose bags of garbage on the street ran the risk of attracting animals and causing a mess on windy days.