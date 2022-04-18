Joliet Township High School District 204 to host community forum on May 3

Joliet Township High School District 204 parents, students, staff and community members are invited to attend a community forum next month.

The community forum will focus on finances, facilities and educational services, according to a news release.

The forum will provide an opportunity to provide information, answer questions and share parent and community engagement opportunities.

Spanish interpretation will be provided, the district said.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on May 3 at the JTHS Administration Center board room, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet.

In preparation for the forum, those who plan to attend are asked to complete a question/comment form online to provide questions, comments, or suggestions. The forum can be found at jths.org.

Respondents can provide their name and email address or submit the form anonymously. All feedback is welcome.

The May 3 forum is the second event to gather community input in preparation for the district’s strategic planning.

“JTHS is committed to engaging all stakeholder groups to improve our schools,” the district said in the release.