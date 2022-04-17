Plainfield Village Board still appears split over allowing video gambling

The Plainfield Village Board again debated whether or not to allow video gambling at local businesses during a Committee of the Whole meeting last week.

Village staff drafted an ordinance for board members to consider during the meeting but no vote was taken. The board has debated the issue multiple times in previous years.

The draft ordinance would allow certain local businesses to obtain a video gaming license from the village under certain conditions. They business would be required to have a village liquor license, to have been in operation for for at least 18 months and be located outside a residential area.

Plainfield board trustee Herry Benton. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Trustee Harry Benton has openly advocated for allowing video gaming to increase village revenue and diversify the local tax base. But he has mostly argued it would give a boost to local bars and restaurants who were hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot of businesses that I’ve had conversations with that are pretty much begging for this,” Benton said during Monday’s meeting.

The village compiled tax revenue data from surrounding communities that allow video gaming. Municipalities like Lockport, Romeoville and New Lenox, which each have close to 20 establishments with video gaming machines, collected over $300,000 in revenue between February 2019 and February 2020.

After adding licenses in subsequent years, those annual revenues reached as much as nearly $500,000, at least for Romeoville and New Lenox, from between February 2021 and February 2022, according to the data.

In addition, a village staff report said crime data related to video gaming establishments from surrounding communities indicated the overall impact to local police departments “appears to have been very minimal.”

The draft included other restrictions, including a ban on video gaming licenses at truck stops or gas stations.

The state Gaming Board also instituted regulations such as barring an establishment from receiving a license if they are located within 100 feet of a school or place of worship.

That rule caused concern for some of the trustees who worried it could exclude a few downtown restaurants and bars near the Plainfield United Methodist Church.

A map included with the draft ordinance showed the potentially eligible downtown businesses and if they were within 100 feet of a church or school. The map showed five businesses which were all within 100 feet of Plainfield United Methodist, meaning they would not be eligible to obtain a gaming license.

Trustee Brian Wojowski said he opposed allowing video gaming because the businesses within that buffer zone would miss out on the benefit.

“I think it’s rather unfair the south side of the street can’t have it but their neighbors down the street can have it,” Wojowski said. “It’s a haves and have nots.”

He asked if there could be a solution to the problem, like reducing the business license fees for those ineligible to host video gaming.

Wojowski also criticized the business model for video gaming, in which the gaming company receives a portion of the money made at a machine for, as the trustee put it, “just for dropping it off,” and replacing it if it breaks.

“I know that’s industry standard but still I think it stinks,” he said.

Video gaming machines can be seen in Joliet in this file photo. (Eric Ginnard)

Mayor John Argoudelis criticized the state rule disallowing video gaming within 100 feet of a place of worship, which he called “anachronistic.” He suggested the village could lobby state lawmakers or the gaming board to change the rule.

Argoudelis also argued that the few businesses on Lockport Street that wouldn’t be eligible for a video gaming license shouldn’t “dictate everybody else in town.”

The mayor suggested the village ask downtown businesses ineligible for a license about the matter to gauge how many would even have been interested in hosting video gaming.

Wojowski appeared to take issue with Argoudelis’ suggestion, and said he was “pushing awfully hard” for the ordinance. The trustee asked Argoudelis if he was still the attorney for Sovereign, an eatery also located in the downtown.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis delivers a speech to trustees, staff and Plainfield community members on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Plainfield City Hall in Plainfield, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Argoudelis said he did represent Sovereign as a private attorney. Wojowski said Argoudelis should “recuse yourself from the future of this conversation” since one of his clients could benefit from video gaming.

Argoudelis said he didn’t know if any of his clients would benefit, and since the board wasn’t voting on the ordinance that night, he didn’t “have to make that call.”

The mayor insisted the village should ask the local business owners to see if passing such an ordinance would be fair or not. He later emphasized all Plainfield businesses would have “equal footing” for video gaming, in accordance with state law, if an ordinance was approved.

Argoudelis argued video gaming could especially help the small businesses in town.

“I want to support our small businesses,” he said. “That is my sole motivation in pushing hard for this.”