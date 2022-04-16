Will County police reports: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Gregory Backstrom, 51, of the 400 block of Herkimer Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated battery.

• Kareca Clanton, 30, of the 11200 block of South King Drive in Chicago was arrested by Monee police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of theft.

• Terrence Ellis, 45, of the 200 block of Duncan Street in Joliet was arrested by Manhattan police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Shanna Marie Simpson, 40, of the 500 block of Ward Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.

• David Michael Smalley, 28, of the 19500 block of West Goodwin Road in Wilmington was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence, retail theft and theft.

• Jacqueline Valdes-Sanchez, 54, was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.