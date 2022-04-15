Will County police reports: Friday, April 15, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Michael Asamoah, 18, of the 100 block of East Enclave Circle was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Amanda Bice, 30, of the 2300 block of West Renwick Road in Plainfield was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael Cruz, 40, of the 10300 block of South Avenue L in Chicago was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of theft.

• Tristan Jalin Edwards, 21, was arrested by Beecher police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

• Jonathan Hynes, 40, of the 200 block of Redwood Avenue in New Lenox was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of attempt to foil or defeat a screen test.