Joliet woman sets girlfriend on fire: cops

A woman set her 34-year-old girlfriend on fire and burned herself in the process, police said.

Shanna Simpson, 40, of Joliet was arrested on probable cause of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with the incident.

About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to the 200 block of Comstock Street to investigate a report of a woman who was set on fire, police said.

The officers determined Simpson set her 34-year-old girlfriend on fire with hand sanitizer and a lighter, according to police.

“Further investigation revealed that after becoming upset with the victim, Simpson covered the victim with hand sanitizer and then used a lighter to ignite the hand sanitizer, causing both the victim and Simpson to catch fire upon their bodies,” police said.

The victim suffered burns to large portions of her body and Simpsons was burned on her arm, police said.

Both women were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center — Joliet and then transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for further treatment, according to police.

On Thursday, Simpson was released from the hospital, arrested and taken to the Will County jail.

The victim remains at Loyola University Medical Center, police said.