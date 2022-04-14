Will County police reports, Thursday, April 14, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Nicholas Goberville, 19, of the first block of Independence Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Luke Litterio, 32, of the 26000 block of South Winston Lane in Crete was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

• Tammatta Palmer, 34, of the 100 block of School Street in Riverdale was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a credit or debit card and identity theft.

• Marcello Pope, 18, was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of criminal damage to property.

• Reginald Runnells, 65, of the 300 block of South Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee was arrested by Manhattan police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Patrick Towey, 19, of the 24000 block of West Nightingale Court in Plainfield was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of computer fraud.