State bill that would impact Will County Board on hold

The Illinois House of Representatives did not pass legislation proposing changes that could affect how Will County government functions.

S.B. 1015 did not even make it out of committee despite an extended deadline last week. An amendment to the bill aims to codify a change to how vacancies are filled for counties that operate under the executive form of government, as Will County does.

But county officials have clashed in recent weeks over other provisions of the legislation. Many board members have expressed concern the changes could remove their check on the county executive’s ability to hire some employees or consultants without their approval.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, D-Shorewood, supported passage of the bill, although both Republican and Democratic board members have criticized how her office has pushed for the bill’s passage. Bertino-Tarrant argued the changes would allow her internal control over her office similar to other countywide elected officials.

Board members were waiting to see if any changes would be made to the legislation.

Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan, D-Naperville, said she was happy with the bill not passing because it “gives us more time to understand the ramifications of the legislation.”

Michael Theodore, a spokesman for Bertino-Tarrant, said the legislation was in a “holding pattern” after the Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear a case related to the issues tackled in the bill.

The proposal for changes to the filling of vacancies came about because of a legal dispute between the Champaign County Board and its county executive. Champaign and Will counties are the only counties in the state to operate under the executive form of government.

An appellate court ruled in favor of the Champaign County Board, which argued the board’s chair, and not the executive, should appoint or nominate someone to fill a board vacancy. That’s a different process from how Will County has operated under for years.

Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel asked the Supreme Court to take another look at the appellate court’s decision, which the higher court agreed to last month.

Theodore said the sponsors of S.B. 1015 will wait to see if the Supreme Court will give further guidance on the issue. He added that, if necessary, the House of Representatives could take up the legislation again during the fall veto session.

“We don’t want to wait too long for these questions to go unresolved,” he said.

Bertino-Tarrant previously had argued for passing the legislation during the General Assembly’s regular session because new legislation is typically not considered in the fall.

The Will County Board had to alter its process earlier this year to fill the seat left open by the resignation of Bolingbrook Democrat Ken Harris because of the appellate court decision.

Unless or until the Supreme Court overrules the appellate court decision, the Will County Board will continue with the altered process if there are any future vacancies, officials said.



