Tickets for New Lenox summer concerts go on sale May 7

Tickets for the 2022 Triple Play Concert Series in New Lenox will go on sale May 7.

The summer concert series will include acts on three nights, according to a village Facebook post. New Lenox has hosted the Triple Play Concert Series since the summer of 2009.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters will play with a special guest, the Freddy Jones Band, on June 18.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform with special guest Mark Farner’s American Band on July 23.

The Counting Crows will perform Aug. 27.

On May 7, tickets must be bought in person at the New Lenox Village Hall between 7 a.m and noon.

Tickets for the concert series are $90 each and include access to all three shows.

Any tickets that remain will be available for sale during regular hours at Village Hall, which are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cash, check and debit or credit card payments are accepted. There is no limit on the number of tickets that may be bought.

For information on the concert series, visit newlenox.net.



