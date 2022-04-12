Will County police reports, Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Fabian Cejudo, 19, of the 2800 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive in Plainfield was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property.

• Richard Conley, 33, of the 1000 block of Four Seasons Boulevard in Aurora was arrested by Lockport police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on charges of obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance.

• Deja Dawson, 21, of the 900 Elizabeth Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Francisco Gonzalez-Zamudio, 22, of the 600 block of Virginia Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Leo Key, 54, of the 5300 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue in Chicago was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of theft.

• Jarvis Perkins, 36, of the 800 block of East Washington Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated fleeing.

• Jacob Smith, 33, of the 600 block of East 131st Street in Chicago was arrested by Beecher police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

• Adrian Solano, 18, of the 1600 block of Stratford Court in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of defacing firearm identification markings and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.