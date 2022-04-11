Plainfield South’s Owen McGuire wins Bears’ High School All-Star Award

Plainfield South senior quarterback Owen McGuire has been named the fifth Community High School All-Star award winner of the season.

According to a recent news release from the Chicago Bears, from March through May, the Community High School Award will recognize nine high school football players making a positive impact on their community and school. Each winner receives a custom hand-painted football, gift bag and invitation to a future Bears event.

The Bears will also make a $500 donation to the charitable organization of the player’s choosing. McGuire has selected Fox Valley Special Recreation.

McGuire was a four-year quarterback at Plainfield South. As an athlete, he helped mentor younger teammates and gave them rides to and from practice. Off the field, McGuire leads a local church youth group and teaches Vacation Bible School for children.

Additionally, he is part of Plainfield South’s Leadership Corps and mentors freshmen throughout their first year of high school. Currently, he holds an unweighted 3.7 GPA and is committed to the University of St. Francis to further his athletic and academic career.