Will County police reports: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Dariuf Jordan, 56, of the 1000 block of Lois Place in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

• Otilio Mendez, 23, of the 200 block of Fairmont Avenue in Lockport was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on a charge of criminal damage to government property.

• Michael Paige, 22, of the 2300 block of Springs Court in Plainfield was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Ryan Reddick, 36, of the 500 block of Landau Avenue was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on charges of armed habitual criminal, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Devin Rowland, 25, of the 5300 block of Trail Head Street in Bakersfield, California, was arrested by the Naperville police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on a charge of theft.

• Cattrell Weekly, 55, of the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Chicago was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on charges of robbery and theft.