From Salem Village to Ukraine With Care

Salem Village has joined a supply chain of donated goods to Ukraine.

The Joliet skilled nursing facility has sent four buses with boxes of goods in less than a month in a donation drive that depicts how workplaces, churches, schools and other organizations are getting supplies to the country devastated by the Russian invasion.

“What’s happening over there is heartbreaking,” said Salem Village Administrator Annette Gentile. “They’re in our hearts and prayers. The staff here at Salem Village wants to help in any way we can.”

Salem Village Administrator Annette Gentile looks over boxes of donations for Ukraine collected at the Joliet skilled nursing facility. (Bob Okon)

Salem Village drives the donations to a Frankfort fitness center that has become a hub in the volunteer effort to get supplies to Ukraine.

“It’s been phenomenal,” said Matt Banchak, studio manager at F45 Training.

The owner of F45 Training, Yana Tymoshenko, is Ukrainian and started her own collection for her native land. Word got out, and donations exceeded expectations.

“We started with little things like bandages and diapers and clothes, and it built into a monsoon of donations,” Banchak said. “Churches have been sending donations. School kids have been making cards. Old ladies have been knitting scarves and gloves.”

Police and fire departments have sent helmets and protective vests.

“Every week we gather it up and send it to a Carol Stream location,” Banchak said. “Help Heroes of Ukraine breaks it all down into boxes, and they send it over to Poland, and from there it goes to Ukraine.”

A sign at Salem Village lists needed supplies that can be donated. (Bob Okon)

Help Heroes of Ukraine is getting donations from places like F45 Training and Salem Village throughout the Chicago area.

F45 Training has become a south suburban hub for donations, Banchak said. But somehow they have received donations from people in Michigan, Wisconsin and even Kentucky.

It’s a snowball effect that Salem Village has seen as donations keep arriving.

“It’s mostly been my staff,” Gentile said of the donors.

But she also has solicited her grandchildren in the cause, and staff may also be bringing in supplies donated by friends and family.

Gentile said Salem Village welcomes items from the public at its facility at 1314 Rowell Ave.

Salem Village is located at 1314 Rowell Ave. in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Salem Village has posted a sign in its lobby that lists what it is looking for:

• First-aid supplies include first-aid kits, ice packs, burn gel, peroxide bandages, gauze and sponges, aspirin, cough medicine, masks, gloves and battery packs.

• Humanitarian relief includes non-perishable food, hygiene products, blankets, bedding and sleeping bags, disposable plates and utensils, hand warmers, paper products, diapers and formula, clothing, shoes and socks.

The donations tend to arrive wrapped in plastic bags. Salem Village staff packs them into boxes before taking them to F45 Training.

Gentile said she like others is praying for an end to the war in Ukraine. If their prayers are answered, the donation drive will continue as long as people bring in supplies.

“Even if the war ended today,” Gentile said, “there’s going to be a need.”