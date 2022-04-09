Devine discusses life at and after the Rialto

Val Devine held back tears more than once as she talked about what it was like to be executive director of the Rialto Square Theatre for the past five years and her decision to leave the theater.

“I think I felt needed here by this theater, by this building, and there’s no better feeling than to know that someone needs you,” she said in one of those moments.

Devine came to the Rialto, which will be 100 years old in 2026, when operations were shaky and the future of the theater was uncertain.

The Rialto Square Theatre opened in 1926. (Lathan Goumas)

Management had been overhauled in an attempt to pull the theater out of a slump in which Devine’s predecessor left under a cloud and shows at the venue had virtually stopped.

Third-party management group VenuWorks was brought in to help right the course, and the company hired Devine to run the Rialto.

But for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater has been on a a generally upward swing since, which was reflected notably last month at a gathering to announce a $5 million state grant to be used for theater upgrades and repairs that had been put off for years because of a lack of funding.

People listen as State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., D-Elwood, speaks at a March 18 press conference to announce the Rialto Square Theater will get a $5 million state grant. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

“Can you leave on a better note?” Devine said jokingly, when asked why she is leaving now.

Seriously, she said, the decision began to dawn on her during the 16 months that the Rialto was shut down by the pandemic.

“I think for many people the pandemic was a very interesting time,” Devine said. “For me, it really caused me to think about my life and what I was doing.”

Many times she was alone in the theater as the Rialto staff had been cut back to three people with no money coming in. She was going home on a more regular schedule with no shows to take up nights and weekends. Things began to occur to her.

Val Devine Executive Director for the Rialto Square Theatre. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“If I can be the director of my own musical, what do I want that to be?” Devine said, repeating a question she asked herself. That musical, it turned out, takes her out of the entertainment business and closer to family and friends.

“I can’t tell you the number of ice cream outings, the graduations, the family gatherings that I have missed,” she said. “Nobody holds those parties on Mondays when I’m off.”

Her decision to leave the entertainment business and the Rialto was announced March 25.

Devine’s last full day at the Rialto is April 21. She has offered to stay and work at the theater one day a week until July if needed to help with the transition as the Rialto looks for a new executive director. After that, her plans are up in the air.

Val Devine, executive director for the Rialto Square Theatre, poses for a photo outside the Chicago Street entrance to the Joliet theater. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I am going to be taking a two-week vacation, which scares the living daylights out of me because I haven’t had a two-week vacation in I don’t know how long,” she said.

Devine plans to do some fix-up jobs at her house in the Cathedral Area of Joliet during her vacation. And after that, she plans to be working at some kind of job, but has not decided what it will be.

Her daughter in Wisconsin is sending notices of jobs up there, hoping to coax Devine up north. Spending more time with her son and daughter and grandkids is one of the big reasons Devine is leaving the entertainment business.

“I want to be mindful of whatever choice I make,” she said. “I think I’m a people person. You learn so much being around people in the theater business. That’s the best part of this job. You’re around such a broad cross section of people.”

Devine graduated with a major in child development and a minor in psychology from Northern Illinois University, but never pursued a career in that area.

She edged into the entertainment business in the late 1980s when she went to work for the Greater St. Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau and coordinated the annual Scarecrow Fest. Devine got into the theater business in 2004 when she went to work for the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

She was vice president of productions at the Paramount before coming to the Rialto in 2017.

Val Devine, executive director of the Rialto Square Theatre, joined other community and business leaders at a March 2021 press conference to speak out about the impact of the prolonged closure of the Jefferson Street bridge downtown. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

“I think we tried to bring more shows,” Devine said of the past five years at the Rialto. “I think we tried to be better community partners. I think we tried to keep up with the theater and the things that needed to be done.”

Asked about her favorite moments at the Rialto, Devine described the feeling that comes at the start of a show.

“For a brief moment, you get to take a breath and see the audience singing along or clapping or just enjoying themselves,” she said. “I think, ‘What if some of those people were having a terrible day and for that moment they’re able to enjoy themselves again?’ That’s a moment that always makes me happy.”