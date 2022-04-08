Will County police reports: Friday, April 8, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Antonio Baughns, 39, of the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road in Chicago was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of theft, possession of burglary tools, damage to property, resisting a police officer and burglary.

• Christopher Fleming, 43, of the 200 block of Main Street in Sugar Grove, Ohio, was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of theft.

• Charly Healy, 22, of the 13300 block of South Round Barn Road in Plainfield was arrested by the Illinois State Police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm with an invalid owner’s identification card and possession of a stolen firearm.

• Kentheney Moore, 41, of the 1800 block of South Harding Avenue in Chicago was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, burglary and theft.

• Francisco Quintanilla, 27, of the 8300 block of South Laramie Avenue in Burbank was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Joe Lewis Williams, 43, of the 2100 block of Arthur Avenue in Lockport was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended.